Stephen A. Smith reportedly had Max Kellerman taken off 'First Take'

By John Healy
 6 days ago

Max Kellerman is reportedly out as co-host of ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ a move that was orchestrated by Stephen A. Smith, according to a recent New York Post report.

