2 House lawmakers make secret trip to Afghanistan amid evacuations

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) made a surprise trip to Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Tuesday to conduct oversight of evacuation operations. "As veterans we care deeply about the situation on the ground at Hamid Karzai International Airport. America has a moral obligation to our citizens and loyal allies, and we must make sure that obligation is being kept. Like many veterans, we have spent the last few weeks working without sleep to try to get as many people as we could through the gates and to safety," the congressmen said in a joint statement provided to The Hill.