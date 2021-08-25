NY Giants Game Sunday: NY Giants vs. Patriots odds, predictions, injury report, schedule, live stream and TV channel
The NY Giants will close out the preseason schedule with a Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots that will serve as the dress rehearsal for Week 1 of the NFL season. The NY Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram host rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the NFL preseason on Sunday, August 28 (8/28/2021) in a 6p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.gmenhq.com
