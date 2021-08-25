NY Giants Game Sunday: NY Giants vs. Patriots odds, predictions, injury report, schedule, live stream and TV channel

The New England Patriots will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason on Thursday night from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Patriots are coming off a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team last week and saw some promise from young quarterback Mac Jones. They threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the game away from Washington. Meanwhile, the Eagles will look to bounce back after a 24-16 loss to the Steelers where they fell apart in the second half. It’s likely will see more of Jalen Hurts this week and that should bode well for Philadelphia.