Is it likely that California Basketball could move on from Mark Fox next offseason?. Last season, the Pac-12 shocked the basketball world with several teams having deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. A laughing stock for much of these last few seasons, the Pac-12 proved its place again amongst the power conferences. While teams like Oregon State, UCLA, and USC went on great runs, you can expect bright futures ahead at Arizona and Oregon, as well as steps forward at other programs. Among all the growth and potential sits California Basketball, a program that has yet to make strides under coach Mark Fox.