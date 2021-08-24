Three Golden Eagles who must play well for success on the gridiron in 2021

The Tullahoma Wildcats were golden in their season opener, doubling up the Shelbyville Golden Eagles 28-14 in their soggy season opener on their rival’s field. The first quarter saw the teams feeling each other out as the Wildcats were stopped on their first series, putting the ball into the hands of Shelbyville quarterback Kade Cunningham who proved to be a thorn in the Wildcats’ paw all evening. Cunningham took control of the Golden Eagle offense, tallying 23 rushing yards in an eight-minute offensive possession by the Eagles. However, the opening Shelbyville drive ended up fruitless as the Tullahoma defense stopped Shelbyville at the Tullahoma 48-yard-line.