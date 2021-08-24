Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three Golden Eagles who must play well for success on the gridiron in 2021

By Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation Managing Editor
Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn every team there are players that are "glue" guys. These guys have the ability to hold the team together not only by their play, but their leadership on and off the field. They don't have to be ...

southernmiss.rivals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagles#Gridiron#Glue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLWDAM-TV

Golden Eagles versatile at tight end position

Covington County Hospital wrapped up a series of five community vaccine clinics Thursday at the Richmond Community Center. Covington County Schools to cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19 Updated: 22 hours ago. Covington County Schools to cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19 COVID or cold?. Updated:...
Footballtheleadernews.com

New coach looking to energize Golden Eagles

First-year Booker T. Washington head football coach Kelvin Chatham knows that a stable football program can energize a school, a community and its supporters. That is exactly what he hopes to bring back as he embarks on his maiden voyage with the Golden Eagles, who were 1-4 last season, which kicks off on Aug. 27 against KIPP Northeast.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Eagles return to gridiron

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months. Now with a season certain, the Eagles are prepared to get to work and continue to execute their program building.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Patriots QB battle: Cam Newton, Mac Jones both play well in preseason Week 2 win over Eagles

The New England Patriots were able to pitch a 35-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Eagles as they opened up Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. But you don’t care about that. Why would you? It’s the preseason. What you do care about, however, is the quarterback battle currently underway with the Patriots. On that front, it was a strong night for both Cam Newton and first-round rookie Mac Jones as they both held serve as they seemingly spar for the starting spot on Bill Belichick’s team.
Cookeville, TNttusports.com

No. 18 Vanderbilt edges Golden Eagles 1-0 with overtime goal

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – A hard-fought, scoreless war for more than 96 minutes between regulation and a first overtime session went in favor of the home team Thursday evening, as No. 18 nationally-ranked Vanderbilt (1-0-0) found the back of the net in extra time to defeat the Tennessee Tech soccer team (0-0-1) 1-0 in the season opener for both squads.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Golden Eagle Volleyball kicks off season

TWIN FALLS — The 12-time NJCAA National Championship College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team began its quest for its 13th national championship Thursday in Riverton, Wyoming. The Golden Eagles return nine players from the 2020 roster and have added 11 new faces. Included in the returners are Region 18 second-team...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Wildcats double up Golden Eagles in season opener

The Tullahoma Wildcats were golden in their season opener, doubling up the Shelbyville Golden Eagles 28-14 in their soggy season opener on their rival’s field. The first quarter saw the teams feeling each other out as the Wildcats were stopped on their first series, putting the ball into the hands of Shelbyville quarterback Kade Cunningham who proved to be a thorn in the Wildcats’ paw all evening. Cunningham took control of the Golden Eagle offense, tallying 23 rushing yards in an eight-minute offensive possession by the Eagles. However, the opening Shelbyville drive ended up fruitless as the Tullahoma defense stopped Shelbyville at the Tullahoma 48-yard-line.
Sheffield, PABradford Era

Preview: Sheffield, three-dozen strong, ready for gridiron return

SHEFFIELD — It’s been nearly a year since football was played on Wolverine Mountain. Sheffield’s 2020 football season began with an 86-0 loss to Keystone. It ended there, too, after the Wolverines decided to cancel the rest of their season. The loss of the program’s co-op with Abraxas hurt numbers,...
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

2021 Season Preview: Hanna Golden Eagles

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The reigning District 32-6A champions are back. The Hanna Golden Eagles finished with an undefeated record in a split region-based district last season, defeating San Benito, Donna North, Los Fresnos, and Rivera en route to a playoff matchup against PSJA North. Despite the regular-season success, the Golden...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Faribault Golden Eagles Talons and Wings End Season with Victories

The southern Minnesota senior softball league wrapped up another season recently with the Faribault Golden Eagles claiming two decisive victories over archrival Northfield. The Golden Eagles Talons team bombed the Northfield Knickers 26-13 while the Golden Eagles Wings team trounced the Northfield Ne’er-do-wells 20-12. Both towns have two senior teams in the league, one competitive and one recreational, as do Owatonna and Cannon Falls.
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Lady Eagles ‘Golden’ in win over Lady Bears

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps dives to return a serve against Surry Central. Mia McMillen tallied 16 kills in a 3-0 Surry Central win over Mount Airy. Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth (21) rises for an attack. Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield serves in the first set of Tuesday’s match at Surry Central.
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Wildcats kick off 2021 campaign against Golden Eagles

The Tullahoma Wildcats football team will get their season underway this Thursday with a matchup against 41A rival the Shelbyville Golden Eagles. The Wildcats bragging rights over the Eagles, as they hammered the Eagles 38- 13 last season in their rainy season-opener. The Eagles are coming off of a 7-4 overall season record, with their last win being over Columbia Central 30-14.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Three Columbus Eagles receive WPSL postseason awards

The Women’s Premier Soccer League season ended for the Columbus Eagles in mid-July, but on Wednesday the team received individual honors from the league. Three of the Eagles players were named to the Midwestern Conference All-Conference team. Awarded for their 2021 season were both new starting fullbacks in Sheryl Shope...

Comments / 0

Community Policy