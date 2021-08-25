Cancel
Kernville, CA

Additional evacuation warning issued due to French Fire

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
As the French Fire grows to more than 16,000 acres burned, a new evacuation warning has been issued for Kernville.

Currently, the areas of Alta Sierra, Isabella Highlands, Sawmill, and Dutch Flats as well as Calgary and Pala Ranches have been ordered to evacuate. The areas of Wofford Heights and Tille Creek have also been issued evacuation warnings.

The American Red Cross has an evacuation site set up at Woodrow Wallace Elementary school located at 3240 Erskine Creek Road. They have food and other supplies there for anybody who needs them.

UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): The Kernville Union School District has cancelled classes for all three schools in the district Wednesday, August 25th due to the fire. A post to the district's Facebook page reads, "Due to the French Fire and the evacuation orders, the District is cancelling school for all KUSD schools tomorrow. Please be safe."

