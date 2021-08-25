Cancel
Restaurants

Next-level North Fork ice cream flavors you need to try before summer ends

By Marisa Fox
northforker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ice Cream Patch at Patty’s Berries & Bunches features rosemary, basil and lavender ice cream. (Photo Credit: David Benthal) We love the North Fork’s iconic ice-cream parlors and are always wowed by their homemade flavors. But if you savor unusual scoops like Magic Fountain’s kulfi (an Indian Dessert made of pistachios, rose water and cardamom) or Snowflake’s Jezynowka (a Polish blackberry brandy), it’s time to expand your palate with the exotic glacés and cool confections you can only get at these farm stands, eateries and even a nursery, made from their own local ingredients. No summer on the North Fork would be complete without them.

