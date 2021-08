Looking to go see a concert or musical in Utica? One concert venue is requiring proof of vaccination if you wish to enter without a mask. The Stanley Theatre in Utica isn't mandating facemasks, but they are asking attendees of their events to show proof of vaccination via the vaccination card or through the New York State Excelsior so you can go maskless, if you prefer. However, if you are not vaccinated, you will need to keep the mask on, covering your nose.