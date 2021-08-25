Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden must revive Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico program after Supreme Court ruling

By Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court issued an order late Tuesday declining to stop the revival of a Trump-era border policy that requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are reviewed by U.S. immigration judges. The high court's conservative supermajority denied the Biden administration's emergency request to continue the suspension of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 7

CBS News

CBS News

273K+
Followers
35K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#Court Cases#U S Immigration#The Supreme Court#Mexican#Mpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
ImmigrationMSNBC

'It’s a death trap, it is a death sentence': Supreme Court orders Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy be reinstated

The Biden administration is now working to appeal Tuesday's Supreme Court decision, upholding a federal judge's order for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was put in place by the Trump administration. This comes as immigration advocates and lawyers have long warned of the violence and kidnappings asylum seekers face when they are waiting in Mexico. Paola Ramos, Author of Finding Latinx, Vice Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor, and MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what this means for asylum seekers and what legal options the Biden administration has to officially end the policy. Aug. 29, 2021.
Congress & Courtswrfalp.com

Supreme Court Blocks Housing Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden‘s moratorium on evictions in a 6 to 3 ruling on Thursday. The court previously ruled that the administration couldn’t extend the ban, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, past July 31st without explicit congressional authorization. But after protests and a clash with Democratic lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the temporary ban through October 3rd.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

The Supreme Court got it wrong

The Supreme Court decided to end the Biden administration’s ban on evictions due to the effects of COVID. This is a short-sighted decision missing any attempt to show empathy or creative solutions for the millions of Americans who are facing evictions because of extended periods of unemployment due to no fault of their own.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.

Comments / 7

Community Policy