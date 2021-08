Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ climbed to fresh records on Monday, perhaps due to the dovish remarks by Fed Chief Powell in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday. That said, in our view, market participants are likely to get more careful as we get closer to Friday’s US jobs data for August. As for today, the main item on the economic agenda may be Eurozone’s CPIs for August, but with an ECB pledged to stay accommodative for long, we don’t expect an acceleration to prove a game changer for the euro.