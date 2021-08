The Federal Communications Commission is going after right-wing stunt conspiracists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, proposing a $5 million fine as a penalty for a deluge of vote-suppressing robocalls ordered by the pair ahead of the 2020 election. The proposed fine, which Wohl and Burkman can still appeal, is the largest ever proposed by the FCC as an anti-robocall measure. The twentysomething Wohl and his partner-in-(alleged) crime conservative political activist Jack Burkman are no strangers to absurd smear campaigns and media stunts, concocting elaborate hoaxes targeting figures like Pete Buttigieg and Robert Mueller. It’s a real testament to the pliability of the American legal system that Wohl and Burkman are not in jail already.