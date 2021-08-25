Cancel
Mexico, MO

Family files wrongful death lawsuit after fatal February crash

By Karl Wehmhoener
 6 days ago
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

The parents of a man that died in a crash in February 2021 in Audrain County have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against David Brenneke.

Kristopher and Kerrie Grimes filed the lawsuit in Audrain Circuit Court Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, Cole Grimes's parents allege Cole's death was due to the negligence of David Brenneke.

Brenneke, 82, of Iowa, was driving east on Highway 54, crossed the centerline and crashed in Grimes.

Brenneke and his passenger 85-year-old Joyce Brenneke had died before crews responded to the wreck.

