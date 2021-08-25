Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Michael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsPZo_0bbuLefi00
People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood, Colorado June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (CPRI.N) said on Tuesday luxury veteran Joshua Schulman would become its chief executive officer in September next year.

Shares in Capri rose 5% as analysts praised Capri's decision to bring in the executive credited with a turnaround of Tapestry Inc's (TPR.N) Coach brand, which he helmed from 2017 to 2020.

Schulman has also been appointed as the head of the Michael Kors brand, effective immediately, and will report to outgoing Capri CEO John Idol.

Schulman was the top boss at Jimmy Choo between 2007 to 2012, and has also held senior positions at Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and other luxury brands.

"Schulman has a strong track record of driving Coach's turnaround, and we believe the MK brand and CPRI are poised to benefit from his leadership," Cowen analyst Oliver Chen said in a note.

Idol has been the CEO of Capri since December 2003, and will become the executive chairman in September next year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Capri Holdings#Thomson Reuters#Tapestry Inc#Mk#Cpri#Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Michael Kors’ New CEO, Ariana Grande’s Forthcoming Beauty Line?! Tommy Dorfman Sparkles, Olivia Rodrigo’s Tribute, And More!

Capri Holdings Limited announced today that Joshua Schulman will be appointed chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will become Executive Chairman. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously president and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his time at Coach, Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as president of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017. He has also held executive roles at Jimmy Choo, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Michael Kors CEO, Kontoor Chair Change, Cone Denim Taps Strategy Exec

Joshua Schulman is succeeding John Idol as Michael Kors CEO, and Scott Baxter is succeeding Robert Shearer as Kontoor Brands chairman. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BusinessBenzinga

Joshua Schulman To Become Capri Holdings CEO Next Year

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has appointed Joshua Schulman as Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective August 24, 2021. Schulman will succeed John D. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022, when Idol will become Executive Chairman. Before joining Capri, Shulman was President...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Tommy John Adds Former Michael Kors Exec to Its C-suite

Click here to read the full article. Tommy John is updating its C-suite.  The men’s and women’s innerwear and loungewear brand has named Michael Moore as the new chief financial officer as it continues to grow its omnichannel model. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionPuffer Jackets Get Maximalist for Fall 2021 at Milan Fashion WeekBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance “It’s a really exciting time for Tommy John,” said Tom Patterson, founder and chief executive officer of Tommy John. “We are well positioned as leaders in comfort with a growing customer base of brand fanatics. Mike’s extensive...
Businesssgbonline.com

Michael Kors Appoints CEO

Capri Holdings Limited announced that Joshua Schulman will be appointed chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand. He will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will become executive chairman. Initially, Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Click here to read the full article. Joshua Schulman has been named chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will step up to executive chairman. Initially, Schulman, 50, will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to Idol, the 62-year-old chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store OpeningSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise Pavilion Rumors were swirling last November...
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Eric Chen, Founder and CEO of Markwins Beauty Brands, Dies

Eric Chen, founder and CEO of Markwins Beauty Brands (MBB), has died at the age of 63. Chen, came to the U.S. from Taiwan with his sights set on building a global business. In 1984, he created Markwins as an importer of cosmetics from Taiwan. By 1986, Markwins had already changed the future of American cosmetics by being the first to introduce multi-palette compacts to the US market, creating a retail sensation that continues to drive millions of dollars in beauty business every year. Six years later, Markwins launched its very first brands: The Color Workshop and The Color Institute.
Businesschatsports.com

Bank Next names Black Dragons CEO Nicolle Merhy as brand ambassador

Digital bank Next has named Black Dragons CEO, Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy as its latest brand ambassador. Merhy joins the likes of Bruno ‘Nobru’ Góes and Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo as ambassadors of the digital bank. Paulo Aguiar, Marketing Head of Next, commented: “The impact of the gaming community on the economy...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

New Balance ‘Never Authorized’ Michael Kors to Use Trademarks, Lawsuit Claims

The athletic company claims recent Michael Kors footwear employs an “N” design that is “confusingly similar” to its trademarked logo. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Kohl’s CEO Touts Transformation

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Gass’ plan is coming together at Kohl’s Corp. “We’re transforming the whole experience,” the chief executive officer told WWD on Thursday. “Q2 was a great quarter, we’re excited to see our sales return to pre-pandemic levels.”More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomArchival Images From DNR: Male Models on the Runway and BeyondArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and Stores Revenues for the three months ended July 31 bounced back 30.5 percent to $4.4 billion from $3.4 billion. And net income tallied $382 million, up from just $47 million a year earlier...
Economysgbonline.com

New Balance Sues Michael Kors For Trademark Infringement

New Balance has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court District Of Massachusetts charging Michael Kors infringed on the shoe brand’s trademarks. In its complaint, New Balance alleges a design on the side of Michael Kors’ Olympia, shown above, and Pippin lines of shoes is “virtually identical and confusingly similar to the New Balance N Marks.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Reigns in a Dolce & Gabbana Gown and Jeweled Ankle-Strap Stilettos

Saweetie is a true ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and knows how to represent the iconic brand with a dignified ensemble. The “Best Friend” singer arrived at the Piazza San Marco in Venice for the fashion house’s star-studded event wearing a holographic silver skirt with an A-line silhouette and fitted sleeveless black top. The skirt features a cinched waist with a jeweled front bow. She paired the outfit with embellished long fitted gloves and a silver beret featuring crystals for a stately appearance. While Saweetie is always taking fashion risks and wearing daring catsuits and other duds, the singer likes to elevate...
Ralph Laurencruiseindustrynews.com

New Oceania Ship to Feature Ralph Lauren Home Owner Suites

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library aboard Vista, which will be exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home. "The Owner's Suites and Library are signature elements of our brand and having them styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home elevates them into truly iconic spaces. Everything from the furnishings to the accessories and artwork is meant to envelop our guests in style and comfort, creating the ultimate feeling of home," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
Hair CarePosted by
WWD

Inside Olaplex’s IPO Plans

Click here to read the full article. Fast-growing hair company Olaplex has filed for an initial public offering, with plans to raise further capital after several years of swift growth. Olaplex’s hair products are centered around bond-building technology that was developed by Dean Christal in 2014 and repairs damaged hair. The technology has allowed consumers to dye their hair more frequently, with less breakage.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Olaplex’s products first gained recognition among professional hairstylists, who offered the treatment as a backbar service at...
Businesscodelist.biz

Gucci mother Kering is fighting with Emma Watson against the decline in sales

Paris “Luxury is always possible,” it was said for years. Luxury goods encountered a steadily growing demand worldwide. Nothing could shake them, not the financial crisis and also not the euro crisis. But now the sales records have been suddenly stopped by the corona virus. The luxury industry has been in crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic and needs to reinvent itself.
Apparelatlantanews.net

Luxury Clothing Market Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Prada, Kering, Hermes International, Versace

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Luxury Clothing Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Luxury Clothing Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Kering SA, Hermes International S.A, Versace, Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry Group Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E, Giorgio Armani S.P.A, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Ermenegildo Zegna, Kiton & Hugo Boss A.G.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

The M&A Scene in Italy

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — A generational shift, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased global competition have been accelerating a wave of mergers and acquisition deals in Italy — and the understanding is that more are in the pipeline. In the second half of the year, it will be interesting to see the first stages of Etro’s evolution with L Catterton after the Italian fashion house in July agreed to sell a majority stake to the giant private equity fund, after months of rumors to that end.More from WWDGiorgio Armani Men's Spring 2022Prada Men's Spring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy