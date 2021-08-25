MSNBC Staff Votes to Unionize With WGA East

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal with NBCUniversal, one that will continue her employment at the network for several more years. Considering that her show, since it debuted in 2008, has become the network’s prime-time anchor, you’d expect the news to be announced with a press release, including happy quotes from executives. Not so. “[A]n MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. After all, the network isn’t even confirming her new deal on the record,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter.