Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia Public Schools Superintendent shines light on COVID protocols

By Leila Mitchell
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7uV0_0bbuLR9900

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public School Superintendent Brian Yearwood answered important COVID-19 protocol questions for parents and students Tuesday.

Columbia Public Schools will be requiring masks and social distancing when inside of school buildings.

Superintendent Yearwood said the most important thing to the district is the safety of students and faculty.

"This is the best way to keep our scholars safe, safety of scholars is always number one," Yearwood said.

Yearwood said contact tracing information will be delivered directly to parents through phone calls, emails and letters home.

"The important part is to notify immediately we do not want to waste any time. We will be doing that through phones and letters home," Yearwood said.

There are currently 20 students out because they have COVID-19. Case information can be found through the district's COVID-19 tracker .

The district strongly encourages vaccines but are not at the point where it will be required.

"We do not have plans to require vaccines we are still at the recommendation because we want our parents to have that choice," Yearwood said.

CPS will not require vaccinated students to quarantine if exposed to help keep students in seat.

"With vaccinations what happens is no longer are we requiring quarantining for close contact we are asking scholars that are in close contact or staff members to monitor themselves and their symptoms," Yearwood said.

Masks will not be required for athletics but the district strongly encourages all students in athletics to get vaccinated.

The post Columbia Public Schools Superintendent shines light on COVID protocols appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Columbia, MO
Vaccines
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Kmiz Rrb#Cps#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Coronavirus quarantines rise as students return to classrooms

Quarantines have gone up in school districts due to people testing positive for COVID-19 or for exposure to it. Columbia Public Schools reported 117 students and five workers in either isolation or quarantine on Monday. Jefferson City School District reported seven active student cases and four active staff cases, with a close contact in each category. The post Coronavirus quarantines rise as students return to classrooms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia kinders head back to school Thursday as national enrollment surge is expected

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Public Schools kindergartners start school Thursday in-seat and nationwide officials are expecting a surge in students this year. Some school districts across the United States even started hiring additional teachers in anticipation of one of the largest kindergarten classes ever. Across the country, many school districts saw significant drops in kindergarten The post Columbia kinders head back to school Thursday as national enrollment surge is expected appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ragtag Cinema to require proof of vaccination or negative test

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Ragtag Cinema announced starting Sept. 10, it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to come to the cinema. The company cited high transmission of COVID-19 in the community for the changes in the policy. Fully vaccinated individuals will be required to provide The post Ragtag Cinema to require proof of vaccination or negative test appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri hate crimes in 2020 highest since 2011

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI released new hate crime statistics for 2020 on Monday, showing Missouri reported it's most since 2011. The state of Missouri, in 2020, reported 115 hate crimes, up compared to the 89 in 2019. Here is how the numbers break down for the last 10 years: 2020: 1152019: 892018: 662017: 1042016: The post Missouri hate crimes in 2020 highest since 2011 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local organizations are sending crews to help Hurricane Ida damaged areas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Multiple organizations in Mid-Missouri are sending crews to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Boone County Fire sent out a tweet that Missouri Task Force One arrived in Jefferson Parish, Louisana. MO-TF1 has arrived in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, just west of New Orleans within the impacted area of Hurricane Ida MO-TF1 members The post Local organizations are sending crews to help Hurricane Ida damaged areas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Red Cross team responding to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is sending multiple response teams to Louisiana to help residents of the state recovering from Hurricane Ida. The Columbia Red Cross is sending one team of two drivers with a vehicle filled with food and emergency supplies to communities in Louisiana. Two crews will also depart The post Columbia Red Cross team responding to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the federal government investigate mask mandate bans?

The investigations will look into whether such bans violate the civil rights of students with disabilities. Many health experts and medical groups have encouraged the masking of children and staff in schools to slow the spread of the coronavirus amid an ongoing case surge. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the federal government investigate mask mandate bans? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY: Over 2,000 Missourians hospitalized with Covid-19

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 1,092 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 627,196 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 219 new probable cases with a total number of 126,858 antigen test results being positive. Four new The post SUNDAY: Over 2,000 Missourians hospitalized with Covid-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sturgeon, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sturgeon school district warns parents of a man following a mother to school

STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) Sturgeon Superintendent Dr. Melia Franklin sent out a warning Friday morning after a man followed a parent to the elementary school from Casey's gas station. The superintendent says the mother alerted the teachers on duty about the man. An administrator approached the man, and the man became belligerent and menacing but left, The post Sturgeon school district warns parents of a man following a mother to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly starts school year with new COVID-19 return plan

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moberly School District kicked off the 2021-22 school year Tuesday with a plan in place to safely return to in-person learning. Moberly Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services PlanDownload Masks According to Moberly's Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP), masks are not required The post Moberly starts school year with new COVID-19 return plan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City nursing home sued over COVID-19 death

David Ousley died Oct. 4 at age 83 after contracting COVID-19 while living at Jefferson City Manor, his family says in the lawsuit. Ousley is one of 13 residents of Jefferson City Manor who have died during the pandemic, according to federal data. The family is suing the nursing home and its owner, Juckette Management Services Senior Living, Inc. The post Jefferson City nursing home sued over COVID-19 death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy