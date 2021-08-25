Columbia Public Schools Superintendent shines light on COVID protocols

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public School Superintendent Brian Yearwood answered important COVID-19 protocol questions for parents and students Tuesday.

Columbia Public Schools will be requiring masks and social distancing when inside of school buildings.

Superintendent Yearwood said the most important thing to the district is the safety of students and faculty.

"This is the best way to keep our scholars safe, safety of scholars is always number one," Yearwood said.

Yearwood said contact tracing information will be delivered directly to parents through phone calls, emails and letters home.

"The important part is to notify immediately we do not want to waste any time. We will be doing that through phones and letters home," Yearwood said.

There are currently 20 students out because they have COVID-19. Case information can be found through the district's COVID-19 tracker .

The district strongly encourages vaccines but are not at the point where it will be required.

"We do not have plans to require vaccines we are still at the recommendation because we want our parents to have that choice," Yearwood said.

CPS will not require vaccinated students to quarantine if exposed to help keep students in seat.

"With vaccinations what happens is no longer are we requiring quarantining for close contact we are asking scholars that are in close contact or staff members to monitor themselves and their symptoms," Yearwood said.

Masks will not be required for athletics but the district strongly encourages all students in athletics to get vaccinated.

