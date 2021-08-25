Star Trek’s Lt. Leslie, Eddie Paskey, dead at 81

The soap world is mourning the passing of an icon as Michael Nader has died at the age of 76. He passed away on Sept. 23 at his home in Northern California from an untreatable form of cancer. “With a heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” his wife, Jodi Lister, said in a statement. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of DYNASTY during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for Long-COVID research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”