Star Trek’s Lt. Leslie, Eddie Paskey, dead at 81
Eddie Paskey, Lt. Leslie, passed away on August 17th. Appearing in fifty-eight of Star Trek: The Original Series’ seventy-nine episodes, Eddie Paskey was the Jack-of-all trades type of character. Though he portrayed Lt. Leslie, he also appeared as a dreaded red shirt, occupied various bridge positions, and was shown in different uniforms all throughout the ship. He even stood in for William Shatner, and his hands were used in close-up shots of Scotty’s due to James Doohan’s missing finger.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Comments / 13