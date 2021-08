The next decade or so promises to be one of significant change for the automotive industry, and nowhere more so than in the rarefied world of hypercars. Those manufacturers that have specialised in low volume cars with the most powerful combustion engines face a future where what they've specialised in stands to be outlawed. So things will have change and diversify, most likely; change takes time and - as importantly - money, which will all help explain why Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has now acquired a 30 per cent stake in Pagani Automobili.