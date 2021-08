Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he is ready to start for Chelsea against Arsenal on Sunday in what will be his second debut for the Blues.The Belgian is back at Stamford Bridge after securing a £97.5m move from Inter Milan, with Thomas Tuchel’s side strengthened since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in last weekend’s Premier League opener.Lukaku returns to England two years after leaving Manchester United as a more mature and well-rounded player, with the 28-year-old eager to make the starting line-up at the Emirates. “Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said when asked if he can start this weekend.“I...