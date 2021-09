Tazza Kitchen, 3332 Pump Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee touch his/her hat with gloved hand and did not change gloves; dishes on the clean dish rack had food debris; can opener is dirty; items on ice at the pizza/bar area had elevated temperatures (sauces, greens); observed small flies around drains in kitchen and at bar; utensils incorrectly stored in an equipment crevice; two cold holding units in kitchen have torn gaskets; bulb under the to-go hood is burnt out; cutting boards are scratched and stained; drip trays and sides of equipment are soiled; observed a leak under the three-compartment sink; floor at cook line is greasy; floor tiles at the back door are cracked.