'My son got shot in his head due to senseless violence' | 8-year-old boy shot, killed in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A child was killed Tuesday night after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex near Landover, Maryland. According to Prince George's County Police, an unidentified man arrived at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road just before 8:30 p.m. in a white sedan. The man then opened fire at multiple units. When officers arrived they found an 8-year-old boy had been shot.www.wusa9.com
