Dodge County, WI

88-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by pickup truck in Dodge County, authorities say

By BEAVER DAM DAILY CITIZEN Capital Newspapers
Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

TOWN OF TRENTON — An 88-year-old bicyclist died Monday at UW Hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in the town of Trenton Sunday at 5:25 p.m. According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a person was riding a bicycle south on East Rock River Road approaching the intersection with County Highway AW. The bicyclist entered the intersection in an attempt to turn left (south) on Highway AW and was struck by a pick up truck traveling east on AW.

