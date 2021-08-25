Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

“Trump Is Gone But Trumpism Is Still Here”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Daily Show’ Correspondents

By Steve Chagollan
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgqk0_0bbuJpvD00

During the stormy and controversial years of the Trump Administration, the comic targets for the squad of correspondents on The Daily Show were large and easy. But with the trifecta of the COVID pandemic, last year’s national reckoning on race and an attempted coup leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, host Trevor Noah ’s team encountered a heightened degree of difficulty to mine comedy out of tragic and grim events.

The Hollywood Reporter’ s chief television critic, Daniel Fienberg, interviewed the six correspondents — Ronny Chieng , Jordan Klepper , Michael Kosta , Desi Lydic , Dulce Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. — via THR Presents , powered by Vision Media, to explore the challenges of the new era and how The Daily Show has changed under Noah’s comic vision.

“Trump is gone,” Klepper says, “but Trumpism is still here.” Klepper should know, since he’s the show’s celebrated “reporter” who regularly mixes it up with Trump supporters and draws out their unintentionally absurd responses. “My anxiety is up and going even higher because the new news is that Trump is gone but you still have a party beholden to him.” Sloan sympathizes, but for different reasons: “I’m still a Black woman, so my anxiety level is the same,” after Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

The correspondents confirm that they followed Noah’s lead when they had to navigate the choppy socio-political waters of 2020. “We had to reconstruct the show,” Wood Jr. observes. “You can’t laugh at the tragedy but you can find comedy in the circumstances that led to the tragedy and in those who are blocking a solution. The best example of this was last summer, after the killing of Ahmaud Aubrey due to a terrible citizens arrest law in Georgia. We were able to sit in that story and find jokes from the ridiculous nature of the law itself.”

Wood Jr. adds that “as the country became angrier, we had to let outrage and pain breathe within a piece.” The team comments that Noah set this tone from a conviction that The Daily Show had to be honest with its viewers. Lydic praises Noah for deciding at times “that he’s not gonna make (a certain topic) funny and speak from an honest place.” It can feel cathartic, and Chieng agrees: “Trevor speaks from the heart.”

This honesty reflects the evolution of The Daily Show , according to Kosta. “The change (in the show) is also because of Trevor, since he’s not playing a TV host, he’s being Trevor as himself. I think we’re all shrinking that distance between ourselves and our characters’ points of view.”

Klepper views the change with the longest perspective, since he harkens back to the time when Jon Stewart hosted the show: “The style then was more in the arch, satirical mode. Trevor’s taste is toward authenticity but it’s also the time we’re in. Audiences are savvier now. They get the comedy but they also want to know who’s behind the character.”

This edition of THR Presents was sponsored by Comedy Central.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desi Lydic
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jordan Klepper
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Michael Kosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Show#Thr#The Trump Administration#Covid#Desi#Thr Presents#Vision Media#Comedy Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

The Problem With Jon Stewart Sets September Premiere Date at Apple TV+

How’s this for your moment of zen? Apple TV+ on Monday announced that Jon Stewart’s new series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, will premiere Thursday, Sept. 30, followed by new episodes every other week. The date comes more than a month after Stewart dropped the first teaser via his Twitter account: a faux movie trailer lampooning the recent billionaire space race between Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson (watch it here). As previously reported, The Problem will be an hour-long series that takes an in-depth look at one topic per episode, including issues that are “currently part of the national conversation” and subjects...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

How Donald Trump’s Election Loss Turned Out To Be A Good Thing For ‘The Daily Show’ Even Though Joe Biden Isn’t As Funny – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Producer/head writer Dan Amira, supervising producers Max Browning and Elise Terrell, along with correspondent Dulcé Sloan joined Deadline for an MTV Entertainment Group panel on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah at the Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. The occasion: the franchise’s 25th anniversary year and yet another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. The show is separately also a 2021 Television Academy Honoree, with the academy saying “It used powerful and innovative storytelling to advance social change and elevate complex issues facing society.” That is pretty lofty stuff for what it refers to as a late-night...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Jon Stewart feels old in trailer for new Apple TV+ series

Jon Stewart has a problem: He feels old. The 58-year-old comedian released a teaser for his newest TV series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” on Monday set to the tune of Bruno Mars’ hit “24K Magic.” The video starts off with Stewart putting on a suit and tie, but as soon as he took a glance at himself in the mirror, he screams, “What the hell happened to my face?”
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart’s return to TV hosting is officially on the calendar. Apple TV+ has set a Sept. 30 premiere date for The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host’s first series since…
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Jon Stewart’s New Series Announces Premiere Date With First Teaser

For the first time since he left The Daily Show in 2015, Jon Stewart is returning to television full-time with a new show (billed as a “current affairs series”) on Apple TV+. The Problem With Jon Stewart, as its called, will premiere on September 30. After that, new episodes premiere every other week on Apple’s streaming service. (The show also has its own official podcast, with new episodes premiering weekly.)
POTUSWashington Post

Fox host Dan Bongino calls out network for editing his Trump interview on YouTube

Conservative pundit Dan Bongino, who rose to prominence during the Trump administration as a pugilistic defender of the president and high-energy slayer of his critics, has hosted his own weekly Fox News show for only two months. But he has already found reason to call out his employer over the way an interview he conducted with Donald Trump was repackaged for publication on YouTube.
TV & VideosWashington Post

The mysterious future of ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal with NBCUniversal, one that will continue her employment at the network for several more years. Considering that her show, since it debuted in 2008, has become the network’s prime-time anchor, you’d expect the news to be announced with a press release, including happy quotes from executives. Not so. “[A]n MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. After all, the network isn’t even confirming her new deal on the record,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: MAGA Cowed Trump on Afghanistan

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. Donald Trump knows he’s against President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He’s been saying as much,...
POTUSPosted by
Page Six

When Monica met Bill: Lewinsky lures Clinton in ‘Impeachment’ clip

The public finally has eyes on President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky’s secret, salacious Oval Office interactions. FX teased an enticing clip from Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated anthology series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night. The series’ third iteration will examine the political spectacle that was President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, which led to tawdry headlines and a national outcry.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly in Danger of Losing Another Host After Reports of Meghan McCain’s Replacement

With The View set to return for its 25th season on September 7th, rumors have been circulating as to who will be taking over for former co-host Meghan McCain. Unfortunately, ABC is now dealing with a major issue: Potentially losing yet another The View co-host. According to GossipCop, a source shared with Life & Style that Owens is among the top contenders for McCain’s replacement.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Mike Huckabee: Bill Maher Said More About Why We Ought to Love America Than Most Conservative Speakers Have In The Last 10 Years

Mike Huckabee discussed with Brian Kilmeade how Bill Maher has been taking on the left for being out of touch with reality on America. Huckabee says it is sad when we have to turn to a left wing comedian to get the truth. Huckabee praised Maher’s monologue and feels he spoke more about why we ought to love America than most any conservative speaker he has heard in the last 10 years. Huckabee also discussed the latest on Afghanistan. Huckabee says our presence there had really opened up opportunities and a sense of freedom. Now a lot of those younger people, the only Afghanistan they knew was one in which there was an emerging sense of freedom which is gone what they’re going to see is bloodshed in their streets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy