California recall election candidate Kevin Faulconer makes campaign stop in Lompoc

By Keith Carls
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. - One of the many candidates looking to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in next month's recall election made a stop on the Central Coast.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer visited the Bridge House Homeless Shelter in Lompoc.

He toured the sprawling facility operated by Good Samaritan Shelter Services.

Bridge House provides temporary and emergency housing for families and individuals.

It also has several new, very small temporary shelters made mostly out of used pallets on the property.

Faulconer says homelessness in California is out of control under Governor Newsom's leadership.

He says he's running to replace Newsom citing his record of reducing homelessness in San Diego when he was mayor.

"It's a bridge from the streets to that place where you can get back on your feet, and we know that people will do that if we care enough to intervene and to say we care about you and it's not okay to allow folks to be on our sidewalks and in our canyons", Faulconer said, "That's the approach that I'm going to take as Governor, we were able to reduce homelessness in San Diego by double digits, the only big city in California where that occurred."

"We made a huge difference in San Diego, we're going to make that same difference across California and every city but it starts with leadership", Faulconer said, "you can throw all the money in the world at this but if you don't have the leaders, you don't have a Governor that understands we have to do things differently, we have to provide the shelters, the help and support, and to intervene, to intervene to get folks off the streets and to say we don't want to let you kill yourself."

Faulconer is expected to spend the night on the Central Coast before continuing his bus tour and recall campaign in the Bay Area tomorrow.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
