Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office selects Hunger Walk for next monthly charity drive
The Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office has selected One Community Now’s annual Hunger Walk as September’s charity of the month. The Hunger Walk directly funds the Pack-a-Sack 4 Kids Program, which provides backpacks full of healthy meals to food-insecure children each Friday to ensure they have meals over the weekend. The students return the empty backpack on Monday, which is then refilled for the following weekend.thetampabay100.com
