Business Digest: Aug. 25

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 10,099 SF of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Boulevard (Amy J. Broderick and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Maple Street Biscuit Company – leased 3,395 SF of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 W. Broad Street (David Crawford represented the landlord); Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – renewed its lease of 3,195 SF of retail space at 7601 W. Broad Street (Bruce Bigger and Alex T. Wotring represented the landlord); California Closets – leased 3,000 SF of retail space at West Broad Village, 2400 Old Brick Road (Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Pamela H. Strieffler represented the landlord); The Golden Squeegee, Inc. – leased 2,679 SF of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road (Graham Stoneburner and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Nuevo Mexico – leased 2,550 SF of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 Broad Street (Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Starbucks Corporation – leased 2,500 SF of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road (Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer represented the tenant and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Certainty Home Loans, LLC – leased 2,075 SF of office space at Highwoods Centre, 4101 Cox Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the tenant); The Cocky Rooster – leased 1,561 SF of retail space at GreenGate, 12121 W. Broad Street (Nicki Jassy represented the tenant); Technology Integration Group – renewed and expanded its lease by 12,667 SF for a total of 34,240 SF of industrial space at Villa Park I, 8040 Villa Park Drive (Graham Stoneburner and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Spirit Halloween Superstores, LLC – renewed its lease of 16,155 SF of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad Street (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord); Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, LLC – leased 5,636 SF of retail space at 3100 W. Cary Street (Nicki Jassy represented the tenant); Splendor Shower Door, Inc. – renewed its lease of 5,146 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 E. Parham Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Check Into Cash of VA, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,895 SF of retail space at 7601 W. Broad Street (Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger represented the landlord); SportsClips – renewed its lease of 1,700 SF of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Law Office of Alan B. Gnapp, PLC – renewed its lease of 1,390 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Crumbl Cookies – leased 1,200 SF of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad Street (Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV represented the landlord).