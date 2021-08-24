Cancel
Business Digest: Aug. 25

By The Staff of The News
Eastern New Mexico News
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy has named Bob Frenzel as its new president and CEO, according to a company release. Frenzel joined the company in 2016 as chief financial officer, and was promoted in March 2020 to chief operations officer. “Bob is an outstanding leader, and I am confident he will...

MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC.: Aug. 30, 2021

Monson Savings Bank recently announced a pledge to donate $100,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts for its capital campaign. Monson Savings Bank president and CEO Dan Moriarty attended the food bank’s capital campaign kickoff at the Chicopee Moose Lodge where he joined Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Erica Flores, president of the board of directors, to present the donation.
Walgreens' new CEO builds out C-suite

Months after stepping into the role of Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO, Rosalind Brewer has appointed new execs to the leadership team, including the company's first chief customer officer. The company appointed Danielle Gray as executive vice president and global chief legal officer for WBA, Tracey Brown as president of retail...
Realty Law Digest

An insurance company (defendant) moved to dismiss a plaintiff insured’s complaint. A plaintiff construction management company and a plaintiff owner (collectively referred to as “plaintiff”) are developing an 80-story condominium building in Brooklyn, New York. On March 7, 2020, the governor of New York issued “an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Aug. 23, 2021

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company – renewed its lease of 10,099 SF of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Boulevard (Amy J. Broderick and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Maple Street Biscuit Company – leased 3,395 SF of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 W. Broad Street (David Crawford represented the landlord); Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc. – renewed its lease of 3,195 SF of retail space at 7601 W. Broad Street (Bruce Bigger and Alex T. Wotring represented the landlord); California Closets – leased 3,000 SF of retail space at West Broad Village, 2400 Old Brick Road (Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Pamela H. Strieffler represented the landlord); The Golden Squeegee, Inc. – leased 2,679 SF of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road (Graham Stoneburner and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Nuevo Mexico – leased 2,550 SF of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 Broad Street (Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Starbucks Corporation – leased 2,500 SF of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road (Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer represented the tenant and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Certainty Home Loans, LLC – leased 2,075 SF of office space at Highwoods Centre, 4101 Cox Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the tenant); The Cocky Rooster – leased 1,561 SF of retail space at GreenGate, 12121 W. Broad Street (Nicki Jassy represented the tenant); Technology Integration Group – renewed and expanded its lease by 12,667 SF for a total of 34,240 SF of industrial space at Villa Park I, 8040 Villa Park Drive (Graham Stoneburner and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Spirit Halloween Superstores, LLC – renewed its lease of 16,155 SF of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad Street (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord); Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, LLC – leased 5,636 SF of retail space at 3100 W. Cary Street (Nicki Jassy represented the tenant); Splendor Shower Door, Inc. – renewed its lease of 5,146 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 E. Parham Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Check Into Cash of VA, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,895 SF of retail space at 7601 W. Broad Street (Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger represented the landlord); SportsClips – renewed its lease of 1,700 SF of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Law Office of Alan B. Gnapp, PLC – renewed its lease of 1,390 SF of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway (Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson represented the landlord); Crumbl Cookies – leased 1,200 SF of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad Street (Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV represented the landlord).
Lincoln Financial Group Announces Executive Leadership Succession

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, will transition roles following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders planned for next May, becoming the chairman of the board. Ellen G. Cooper, currently executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, will succeed Glass as president and CEO following the 2022 Annual Meeting. Cooper will also join the board at that time. Additionally, William H. Cunningham will become the lead independent director upon Glass becoming the board chair.
North County Business Briefs, Aug. 22

The Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce hosts a free in-person job fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the chamber, 720 N. Broadway. The event will take place in the parking lot with socially distanced booths/tents, and food provided for attendees. Meet dozens of employers looking to fill hundreds of positions, and learn about the various businesses and industries looking to hire. There will be raffles for gift cards and more. Co-host of the fair is CSL Staffing. Positions available include administrators, customer service reps, insurance specialists, accountants, warehouse/shipping and receiving, freight and packing, production/assembly, machine operators, tool maker, wine specialists and delivery drivers. Register and learn more at https://bit.ly/3CZ9XoY.
Enterprise Health Hires CCO

Fort Wayne-based Enterprise Health has hired Tom Gaudreau as chief commercial officer. He previously held the role of senior vice president of sales and marketing at Quovant in Tennessee. Gaudreau holds degrees from American College of Norway and the University of North Dakota.
CNH Industrial To Acquire Excavator Manufacturer Sampierana For €101.8M

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has agreed to purchase 90% of the capital stock of privately-owned Italian company Sampierana S.p.A., and to obtain 100% control over four years following closing, for total transaction consideration of €101.8 million. Sampierana specializes in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing earthmoving machines, undercarriages, and spare parts.
CenterPoint (CNP) Proposes 335 MW Solar PPAs in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s CNP subsidiary, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, recently placed a request to purchase an additional 335 megawatts (MWs) of solar energy in South Western Indiana. The request, subject to approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), involves two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Oriden and Origis Energy.
Colorado Springs area business events starting Aug. 29

Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Online Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m. Registration required: tinyurl.com/63a628kh. Sept. 13-Oct. 20: Advanced SmartSTART Series 2-7 Webinar Series — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nhwbscr2. Sept. 14-Dec. 7: Grow with Google Four Webinar Series — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $30. Registration...
Barn 2.0 Breaks Ground

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools celebrated an achievement on Friday evening, breaking ground on its The Barn 2.0 project. The project, which will add a 10,680 square foot expansion to the west side of the current gymnasium, has been a community effort, with all funds coming from donations. As...
First Liberty Bank mortgage lender moving to Norman

Mortgage lender Joe Thompson will relocate from Oklahoma City to First Liberty's Norman branch to provide mortgage services to the Norman and south Oklahoma City communities this month. Having been raised there, he said he loves Norman and is excited to be back in the town where he grew up...
New Owner Announces News at Major Skyscraper

HOUSTON -(Realty News Report) – Only weeks after being sold, a skyscraper near the River Oaks District has secured a huge tenant. Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P, a national accounting firm, has leased over 60,000 SF at the 28-story office building, which is named Five Post Oak Park. The tower is...
Free training seminar on starting a business in Minnesota is Saturday, Aug. 21, in Crookston

A free training seminar, “Starting a Business in Minnesota,” will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Valley Technology Park, 510 County Road 71, Crookston, Minn. The instructor will be Christie Anderson, a Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center consultant. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required,...

