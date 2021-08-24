Kleyn-Kennedy: Rain won't stop a Clovis Wildcat
The beginning of each year is always filled with a variety of preparations before students walk through the doors; professional development, meetings, trainings, and such. I do believe this year has been unique in that all of us — from students to teachers to custodians to food service workers to support staff to principals — have responded to this year’s school start with a new sense of appreciation, having endured this past year.www.easternnewmexiconews.com
Comments / 0