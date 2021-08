One of the few things to celebrate coming out of the past session of the Texas Legislature was an expansion of the state's Compassionate Use Program. A new law that goes into effect Wednesday, September 1, will let people with any form of cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder legally access low-THC cannabis. They join those with conditions such as epilepsy and autism who already had access to the state's medical cannabis program — one of the most restrictive in the country.