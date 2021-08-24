McManigal: Shouldn't have been in Afghanistan

Following his meeting with G7 leaders on the crisis in Afghanistan, President Biden said on Tuesday that America is on pace to complete its mission in Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline, but he says that depends on the Taliban’s cooperation. This as American citizens and Afghan allies who have assisted the U.S. during America’s 20-year war try to evacuate the region that is now under the Taliban’s control. FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst, chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and retired 4 star general, General Jack Keane weighs in on President Biden’s remarks yesterday, what this means for the people still trying to flee the country and for the future of terrorism now that Afghanistan is under Taliban control.