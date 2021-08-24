McManigal: Shouldn't have been in Afghanistan

(Washington, D.C., August 23, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced today that with his offices’ assistance, a family of U.S Lawful Permanent Residents have been safely evacuated out of Afghanistan. A member of this family worked alongside the U.S. Military and has close ties to a Kansas service member who reached out on their behalf for assistance. While an image of the family getting ready to board their flight is below, for security purposes, names and other identifying information of this family are being withheld. Last week, Senator Marshall launched an email address for Kansans seeking evacuation assistance from Afghanistan. Senator Marshall’s office continues to be in close contact with the U.S. Department of State and working to help Kansans with evacuation assistance.
