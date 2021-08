Concerning new data from the Centers for Disease Control showing waning vaccine protection against COVID-19—coupled with the threat of a virus that continues to mutate—reportedly propelled White House officials into formal action over the weekend, settling a monthslong dispute within the administration over when to call for booster shots for those already inoculated. The CDC findings showed a drop “in the initial round of protection against COVID-19 infection” and offered a “high-resolution view of the extent to which protection was declining for different groups,” Politico reports, as the data examined levels of vaccine efficacy “across age groups, with varying medical conditions and who received the shot at different times.”