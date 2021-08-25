Genetic mapping boosts hopes for restoring prized lake trout

Many anglers have a primary focus when it comes to the fish we target. Some of us even narrow it down to the kind of fishing we do for a particular species, whether it’s throwing topwaters for bass or trolling for salmon. But North America has more than 800 species of freshwater fish, so inherently we are missing out by being too selective. You shouldn’t be. There’s too much to learn and too much fun to be had by chasing a variety of fish species.