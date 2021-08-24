Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

National Park Service Lists No-Fee Days Through the End of the Year

westcentralsbest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf visiting one of the national parks is on your travel bucket list this year, there is some good news. There are still opportunities to take advantage of free admission days from the National Park Service (NPS). Head outside and enjoy national parks, monuments, and sites that typically charge entrance fees. Keep these dates in mind to save some money during your next adventure in the great outdoors.

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#National Public Lands Day#The National Park Service#Nps#National Park Service Day#Veterans Day Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
AnimalsJSTOR Daily

The Slaughter of Elk at Yellowstone National Park

After a year trapped in quarantine, summer travelers are getting outside to be in nature. National parks are experiencing, as expected, long lines of RVs and backpackers aiming their eyes and cameras at expansive desert vistas, tranquil alpine lakes, and abundant wildlife—apparently timeless scenes apart from human manipulation. The naturalness...
myrtlebeachonline.com

Tourists’ garbage kills deer at Zion National Park, rangers say

Animals at Zion National Park have gotten so used to being around tourists’ garbage that they can open coolers and trash bags, park rangers said. The overflowing dumpsters and litter at Utah’s most popular park recently led to a deer’s death, officials said Monday. “Last month, Zion wildlife staff did...
TravelPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Yellowstone National Park Crushes One-Month Visitation Record

Will discussions about implementing more timed visits get more serious as national park visitation momentum continues at a furious pace?. To be determined. And while it may not be as easy to plan a vacation as it once was, in one month, the number of people visiting Yellowstone National Park was equivalent to the number of people who actually live in the state of Montana.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Canyon de Chelly National Monument: The Complete Guide

Jointly managed by the National Park Service and the Navajo Nation, Canyon de Chelly National Monument sits on approximately 84,000 acres of tribal land in northeast Arizona and actually consists of two canyons: Canyon de Chelly (pronounced “shay”) and Canyon del Muerto. From the visitor center, Canyon de Chelly runs slightly southeast while Canyon del Muerto runs northeast, forming a “V.”
LifestylePosted by
Only In Utah

Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground

The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til […] The post Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Shenandoah, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Shenandoah National Park considers fee increases

Like any United States national park, Shenandoah National Park puts 80% of all fees collected from visitors toward making improvements as outlined under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. In the last few years, fees have been used toward maintaining Skyline Drive, adding new parking options at Old Rag and...
Traveltownandcountrymag.com

The Coolest National Park in Every State

America’s national parks are a treasure. A Ken Burns documentary called them "America’s Best Idea." While there are currently 63 of the “big” national parks (think Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon), the National Park Service is filled with National Forests, National Battlefields, National Historic Landmarks, and more. Some places focus more on natural beauty, while others truly celebrate the history of our great country.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

15 National Park Trails to Add to Your Bucket List

There are countless ways to enjoy the natural splendors preserved within our national park system. But our favorite has to be by trail. And if you know where to look, there’s a wild variety of hiking routes that explore every kind of terrain imaginable, from Arctic tundra to South Pacific jungle to stalactite-adorned caverns. These stunning trails are some of the National Park Service’s best and most extraordinary.
TravelPosted by
Parade

50 Best National Parks to Visit This Summer, Fall and All Year Long—Including Prices and Where to Stay

A great way to take a vacation while maintaining a safe social distance from others is to visit national parks. The fresh air, the exercise you’ll get from walking and hiking, and the connection to nature is one that is incredibly rejuvenating, and you can feel confident that even your entrance fee serves a greater purpose: It’s going towards the conservation and preservation of lands that host endless ecosystems. Pack your most comfortable shoes, your trustiest bug spray and dress in layers: This is a list of the best national parks in the United States to visit this summer, as well as in the fall and the rest of the year. First, let’s cover the basics of how to get a national park pass, the cost, and how it works.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
outsidemagazine

The National Parks Reservation System Is Off to a Bumpy Start

On July 28, the Senate’s National Parks Subcommittee held a hearing to review the impact that overcrowding in national parks is having on NPS resources and visitor experiences. Because most national parks have seen record attendance for the past decade, the goal was to consider strategic future approaches to visitor and resource management.
TravelPosted by
Q 96.1

Heading To A National Park? Make Sure You Pack Your Mask

The National Park Service is implementing a mask mandate for all National Parks. They made that announcement this week via the National Park Service Facebook Page. And masks aren't only required inside park facilities, but in outside spaces that tend to be more populated. "Following the latest science and guidance...
Public Healthourcommunitynow.com

Public Mask Mandate Issued By National Park Service

Effective immediately, masks will be required at all park buildings and outdoor areas. Heading to the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone any time soon? Then you're going to need a mask. Per recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service announced Monday that guests, staff, and contractors will be required to wear face coverings inside park buildings or in crowded outdoor spaces.
Shenandoah County, VAcbs19news

Shenandoah National Park free entrance day

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Guests planning a trip to the Shenandoah National Park do not have to pay an entrance fee Wednesday. This is in celebration of the National Park Service's 105th birthday. The Shenandoah National Park is also seeking feedback on proposed fee increases at a public forum...
TravelDown East

6 of Acadia National Park’s Best Shoreline Trails

A figure-eight trail winding through a boreal forest, this one’s also largely about the destination: a pink-granite shore, where waves crash spectacularly at high tide and pools of tiny seaweed jungles teem with marine life when the tide is out. Bear right to walk alongside the small harbor and see and hear surf pounding up ahead at its narrow neck. On the ledges, rocks chiseled by the elements into blocky shapes and large, gnarled driftwoods serve as benches. Lobster buoys bob just offshore, and Great Gott Island, once home to mid-20th-century author Ruth Moore, sits about a mile distant. Return on the interior paths, which offer subtler pleasures, including a shady, cool stretch of red spruces rising tall and straight from a carpet of pincushion moss. The first of the two loops is wheelchair accessible. 1.3-mile loop, from the Ship Harbor trailhead on Rte. 102A, 1.2 miles west of Seawall Campground.
Travelbackpacker.com

After 92 Years, Grand Teton National Park Has its First Female Chief Ranger

Last week, Erika Jostad was named chief ranger at Grand Teton National Park, the first woman to serve in this leadership role in the park’s 92 year history. “Erika is recognized nationally as an outstanding leader within the National Park Service,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins in a news release. “She is a forward-thinking professional, adept at collaborative relationships, and we are fortunate to have her join our community as a steward of this place.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy