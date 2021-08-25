Las Vegas Raiders: 2022 has to be the year for Cliff Branch

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be set at a 53-man roster by August 31 at 4PM ET, and these three could be some of the hardest cuts to make. After the Las Vegas Raiders play the 49ers on Sunday, the team will have some complicated situations to figure out. Having to make hard cuts is usually a good thing in the NFL, it means the team simply has more talent. It is likely that some of these players are NFL-caliber players and will be picked up somewhere else.