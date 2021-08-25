Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders: 2022 has to be the year for Cliff Branch

By Brad Weiss
Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing Tom Flores finally get into the Hall of Fame, the attention of Raider Nation now turns to Raiders legend Cliff Branch. You cannot write the history of the Raiders franchise without mentioning Cliff Branch, who played his entire career with the organization and became a legend. The incredibly talented wide receiver played 14 seasons in the Silver and Black, and when he retired, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in playoff receiving yards.

