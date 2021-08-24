Cancel
Letters to the Editor: Vote no on the recall; City officials should be wearing masks

 8 days ago

Reasonable Americans, especially now in California, must wake up before it’s too late. Trumpist Republicans have shown that they cannot win unless these Americans do not vote. First, they holler “fraud”, showing ignorance of our voting system which is bi-partisan, with many protections, at local, state and national levels. Then, also, they lost in many recounts as well as in 60 court complaints, including the Supreme Court twice.

Comments / 0

