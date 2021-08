Whenever the 2021 season ends, the New York Yankees will be left with two veteran back-end bullpen arms making a grand total of $32 million between them next year. Though there’ve been some typical bumps along the way (fine, an entire month of bumps, minimum), Aroldis Chapman (an escalating $18 million next season) has largely been (gulps) an All-Star, and the best version of the 2022 Yankees likely has him available for the ninth inning, hopefully performing to his potential. The contract is toothsome, but trading Chapman feels like a non-starter.