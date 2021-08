To all of the Yellowstone fans out there, it is time to rejoice. The premiere date for season four of the hit show has officially been announced. Let’s not sugar coat anything here — the wait for season four has been painful, to say the least. After the cliffhanger that fans were left with at the end of season three, fans have been wondering when exactly Yellowstone would return. Well, now we have that answer. The Paramount Network show was recently confirmed to return on November 7 on Paramount+.