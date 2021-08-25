US Bank, Mastercard Team Up On Fleet Expense Card

U.S. Bank will be working with Mastercard on a new card for fleet-related expenses, according to a press release. Called the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard, the new feature will build on U.S. Bank’s existing Voyager card, which allows customers to pay for fuel, maintenance and other expenses at more than 320,000 merchant locations, the release stated. Customers can use a single card to pay for a wide variety of fleet-related expenses at any merchant that accepts Mastercard.