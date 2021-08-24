Explosion rocks Selma convention center, heavily damaging it
An explosion rocked an Alabama convention center, heavily damaging the building but causing no injuries, authorities said. The cause of the Monday night blast at Selma’s convention center — which was unoccupied at the time — was not immediately known, Al.com reported. However, the preliminary investigation is pointing to a gas leak as the cause, Interim Selma Fire Chief Gabriel Sharpe told The Selma Times-Journal.dothaneagle.com
Comments / 0