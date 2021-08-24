Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selma, AL

Explosion rocks Selma convention center, heavily damaging it

Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

An explosion rocked an Alabama convention center, heavily damaging the building but causing no injuries, authorities said. The cause of the Monday night blast at Selma’s convention center — which was unoccupied at the time — was not immediately known, Al.com reported. However, the preliminary investigation is pointing to a gas leak as the cause, Interim Selma Fire Chief Gabriel Sharpe told The Selma Times-Journal.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Selma, AL
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Selma, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Selma, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convention Center#Accident#The Selma Times Journal#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy