TD Holdings (NASDAQ: GLG) achieved total revenue of $59,839,600 in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to $1,942,400 in the same quarter last year, an increase of nearly 30 times year-over-year. Viewing the performance over the previous few quarters, TD Holdings has seen visible growth in income. In total, it achieved annual revenue of $89,421,900 for the year ending June 2021, up 2,714% year-over-year and gained net income of $357,800, a turnaround that compared to a loss of $5,462,400 for the same period last year.