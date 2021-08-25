Film screening highlights sheriff’s efforts to catch sexual predators
Hollywood landed in downtown Flint at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday night for the private red-carpet screening of a documentary about human trafficking. “It’s a film I wish I didn’t have to make but it’s a film that will make you angry and sick to your stomach, but most importantly it will equip you to know what’s happening in your own homes and neighborhoods,” said executive producer and director Nick Nanton.www.wnem.com
Comments / 1