Why Readers Love Quebec Crime Writer Louise Penny
The rainbows popped up almost as soon as Quebec locked down. They were taped onto front doors and living room windows; they were hand-drawn on sidewalks and checkout-line Plexiglas. Most of the time, they arrived alongside the phrase ça va bien aller, which can translate to “it’s going to be okay” or (if you’re feeling casual) “we got this” or (if you’re being formal) “all will be well.” By late March 2020, even Premier François Legault was quoting the slogan in press conferences to soothe stressed-out Quebeckers—though he said reaching for a glass of wine could also help.www.chatelaine.com
Comments / 0