Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Why Readers Love Quebec Crime Writer Louise Penny

By Danielle Groen
chatelaine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rainbows popped up almost as soon as Quebec locked down. They were taped onto front doors and living room windows; they were hand-drawn on sidewalks and checkout-line Plexiglas. Most of the time, they arrived alongside the phrase ça va bien aller, which can translate to “it’s going to be okay” or (if you’re feeling casual) “we got this” or (if you’re being formal) “all will be well.” By late March 2020, even Premier François Legault was quoting the slogan in press conferences to soothe stressed-out Quebeckers—though he said reaching for a glass of wine could also help.

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Dorothy L. Sayers
Person
Louise Penny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Snowstorms#British#Covid#French#Ptsd#The New York Times#Booknet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Country
Malaysia
Related
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Liz's Book Club 2021 picks; Readers share book recommendations

No matter what's happening in the world, readers read. And thank goodness they do. We all need an escape, if only for an hour, from whatever crisis is raging. After living with the COVID-19 pandemic for several months, Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher, said,
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Louise Penny on Crafting a Mystery Set in the Time of COVID-19

Louise Penny says that plotting her bestselling mysteries about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Quebec Sûreté is a balancing act. “I know where the story is going, but I don’t want to hold my characters so firmly to the outline that they can’t breathe. As a result, there are always surprises.” For example, in the first draft of her newest book, The Madness of Crowds, Penny didn’t refer to the COVID-19 pandemic until two-thirds of the way through. “I thought it would be the last thing people would want to hear about after living through so much sadness,” she explains during a Canada-Maine Zoom visit. “But then I realized that my characters’ lives were as affected by the virus as we all have been. So, by the second draft, I mentioned it on page one!”
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Louise Penny’s latest mystery imagines a post-covid world. Things are still pretty complicated.

One of the buzziest books this fall is “State of Terror,” a political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny. Until its October release, Penny’s fans can revel in “The Madness of Crowds,” No. 17 in the popular author’s beloved Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series. But be forewarned: “The Madness of Crowds” is not an escape hatch. The bucolic village of Three Pines, where most of Penny’s novels are set, has not been spared from covid-19.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Adventure stories: Readers and writers share their tales

We recently asked Xpress readers and writers to share their own true stories of adventure for possible publication in our special Adventure issue. We received a variety of intriguing accounts — from unexpected encounters with nature to wild career rides and more. Read on below for reports of how our local community members found adventure (or how adventure found them) both in Western North Carolina and farther afield.
Europeraventribune.com

Sweden: News of death shocks royal family – “sad and unimaginable”

STOCKHOLM – King Carl Gustav and his family need to be much stronger now. Because one of the close friends of the Swedish king, Tim Gonade, died completely unexpectedly. The two have been close and multi-stage friends since childhood. Queen Sylvia and Princess Victoria were also very close to the deceased and now support him in the mourning of Carl Gusta.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Daily Mail

Miss Marple is back on the case! Agatha Christie's beloved sleuth is set to return for the first time in 45 years in new authorised collection penned by contemporary female writers

She was last seen in 1976, solving a crime committed some 40 years earlier in Agatha Christie's Sleeping Murder - and now, Miss Marple will be back on the case 45 years later. Contemporary female authors including Naomi Alderman, Kate Mosse and Val McDermid will be continuing the beloved amateur sleuth's adventures, penning the first ever 'new' Agatha Christie short story collection.
Books & LiteratureTaos News

Requiem for a lost love: Novel treats a writer's obsession

CSF Publishing (2021, 164 pp.) "Anya, a ghost from my past life who had been more alive in my heart than perhaps anyone else." Narrator Daniel Trovato's life, at 37, has been filled with "Anya-agains." A writer living in Los Angeles, Daniel has written about the troubled Anya – his childhood friend from Bensonhurst, Brooklyn – obsessively in his work. "Anya, who in varied incarnations I had loved and killed off in many different ways in different stories. Yet I always resurrected her, or parts of her, through the recycled guises of other women."
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

I knew what it was like being black and British – but when I moved to the US, I was called the N-word for the first time

I don’t know when I started feeling so much terror when I saw a US police officer. My heart races and my hands get clammy whenever I walk past them. Whenever they greet me, I make sure to respond quickly, with an additional “sir” or “ma’am” at the end to signify respect.This is not to say that police officers didn’t sometimes make me uneasy in my hometown of London. Earlier this year, data showed that police are four times more likely to use force against black people than white people in London, despite black people accounting for only 13 percent...
eastcountymagazine.org

READERS & WRITERS CALENDAR OF EVENTS: JULY 21-AUG. 4

July 19, 2017 (San Diego) -- Like a zombie rising from the grave, Crown Books has come back to life. Like Borders and a number of other book sellers who were killed off by the likes of Amazon, they bit the dust in 2001 after being the third largest bookstore in the country. But the spirit was still alive and was bought lock stock and barrel including the loco and name by Rancho Penasquitos businessman Andy Wiess and reincarnated in Encinitas. They now sell used books at low prices.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

A period romance and a moving memoir make up this week’s new releases…. 1. Paul by Daisy Lafarge is published in paperback by Granta, priced £12.99 (ebook £12.99). Available now. Paul is the debut novel by poet Daisy Lafarge. It follows a young British student called Frances who escapes her...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Readers and Writers: Pulitzer Prize winners and bestselling authors coming to the Twin Cities

It’s that time of year, when the days get shorter and tickets are on sale for the Twin Cities’ top reading series, as well as Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s Opus & Olives virtual gala and the Twin Cities Book Festival. Glance at this list and you’ll find Pulitzer Prize winners and bestselling authors as well as a number of debuts. (These programs are planned well in advance, and COVID is changing things rapidly, so some in-person events could be changed to virtual if the author decides not to travel. If you do attend an event at any venue, be sure to check the website in advance to learn about COVID-related rules.)
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Reader recommended book: 'The Uninvited' by Dorothy Macardle

Originally published in 1942 and republished in 2015 by Tramp Press, this Irish novel is one of the most engrossing books I've read this year. Macardle's writing style — imaginative, fresh, descriptive — was the initial attraction for me. The story soon became the stronger current, however, as I followed a brother and sister who impulsively buy an uninhabited house on the coast of Devon at a suspiciously low price and begin the process of fashioning lives that are more creative and satisfying than the ones they've left behind in London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy