The board of the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced Monday that Eddie Garcia has been selected as its new Executive Director. “I’m thrilled to join the Horizon EDC team and help with business development projects that foster Horizon’s continued growth,” said Garcia. “Horizon EDC already has multiple funds available to help eligible companies with relocation, expansion and site development, as well as property acquisition and the financing of infrastructure projects – all of which provide tremendous opportunities for further growth.”