Megan Thee Stallion Made A BTS "Butter" Remix Her Label Reportedly Tried To Hold Hostage
Known as the queen of hot girl music, Megan Thee Stallion’s songs are authentic and unapologetic, just like her. Now, the rapper is staying true to herself by fighting for what she wants. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly made a BTS "Butter" remix, and in court documents obtained by TMZ, she claims her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, attempted to prevent its release. (Elite Daily reached out to 1501 for comment on Megan’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Let’s just say ARMYs were not happy.www.elitedaily.com
