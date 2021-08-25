Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Made A BTS "Butter" Remix Her Label Reportedly Tried To Hold Hostage

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as the queen of hot girl music, Megan Thee Stallion’s songs are authentic and unapologetic, just like her. Now, the rapper is staying true to herself by fighting for what she wants. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly made a BTS "Butter" remix, and in court documents obtained by TMZ, she claims her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, attempted to prevent its release. (Elite Daily reached out to 1501 for comment on Megan’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Let’s just say ARMYs were not happy.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Certified Entertainment#Elite Daily#Hybe#Big Hit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP': Watch

Adele knows how to get down! In a recent video shared by a fan account of the GRAMMY-winning singer, Adele is seen vibing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit, WAP, while at LeBron James' surprise birthday party for his wife, Savannah. In the video, the singer is seen sitting near a performer at the party, moving and grooving while the song plays in the background.
CelebritiesStamford Advocate

Megan Thee Stallion Shares New 'Tuned In Freestyle'

Megan has dropped a new freestyle for her “hotties” on Twitter. The Houston rapper playfully asked if her fans on Twitter were “up” before sharing a video for “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters. On the track, Megan even spits...
ApparelPopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Raps in a $75 Neon-Green Shorts Set and New Must-Have Bag

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new "Tuned In Freestyle" video just in time for some Monday morning online shopping — because the rest of the week can wait. The American rapper and songwriter, who's already focused on her next album and recently covered Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, tapped designer Shane Justin for a neon lace shorts set, which she proceeded to wear with fluffy slippers, Versace Medusa sunglasses, and a new It bag from Marshall Columbia (Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are also fans). She was in monochrome green from head to toe, and if you caught those gemstone hoops shaped like flowers, which played up her diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, those were really the icing on the cake.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead MTV VMA nominations

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) have been revealed, with singer Justin Bieber leading with seven nominations, followed by rapper Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. As per People magazine, on Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Is Trying To Stop Release Of “Butter” Remix With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion is being stopped from releasing a track with BTS. Megan filed court papers claiming that 1501 Certified Entertainment was doing the most to make sure a remix of Butter doesn’t see the light of day. The song is supposed to be released on Friday. Megan feels the track will expand her international audience. She claims 1501 is shaking her down for money, so they will sign off on letting the song be released.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
CelebritiesElite Daily

BTS Shut Down Chart Manipulation Accusations With 1 Simple Truth

Few bands have seen as much commercial success as BTS, which is why their consistently impressive sales numbers haven’t come without skepticism. BTS has experienced some backlash online over their chart gains, with critics going as far as accusing their fans of manipulating music charts by teaming up to buy their music in bulk. However, the K-Pop superstars want critics to know they value transparency and honesty in their accomplishments — and that fan loyalty is not anything to be ashamed of. BTS' response to chart manipulation accusations was crystal clear.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

HeadKrack’s Hip-Hop Spot: Tory Lanez New Bail, Rod Waves New Beef & More

In the Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack breaks down the latest news and what’s trending in Hip-Hop news. First one the docket… Tory Lanez. He’s been in the news a lot lately especially after making a special appearance during DaBaby’s set during Rolling Loud. Now it’s that same performance that’s coming back to hunt him! A judge recently increased the stars bail to $250,000 all because he violated the protective order in place after allegedly shooting Megan back in 2020.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Got Real About Being Shamed For Having A Baby At 26

ICYMI: Halsey gave birth to a baby boy, named Ember, in July. Not only does the newborn have a cool name, but when he grows up, he can also say he was the ~inspiration~ behind his mama’s latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (out August 27). The album’s theme was heavily influenced by the “Without Me” singer’s experience with parenthood and childbirth, and recently, she opened up about criticisms she’s faced as a new parent. Halsey’s quotes about being shamed for having a baby are so valid.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Omer Fedi Said He’s “So So Proud” Of GF Addison Rae’s Netflix Success

Not many people can boast over 80 million TikTok followers, and not many of those people become Netflix sensations — but Addison Rae just hit a major milestone, and her boyfriend couldn’t be prouder. Omer Fedi’s Instagram about Addison Rae’s Netflix debut is supportive, sweet, and confirmation (in case it wasn’t already obvious) that these two are totally a thing. “Me and my baby are both number 1 atm. I’m so so proud of her,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Aug. 29.
MusicElite Daily

Kanye Finally Released Donda And Fans Are Already So Into It

After multiple delays, Donda has finally arrived. Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth studio album was originally set to be released in July, but the drop date kept getting pushed back as the rapper continued touching up the album while hosting giant listening parties. But on Sunday, Aug. 29, West’s fans woke up to a surprise, as the album was finally surprise-released on all streaming platforms. These tweets about Kanye West releasing Donda capture fans’ excitement that his new music is finally here.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy