Parshall School Board responds to findings from state audit
PARSHALL, N.D. – A recent citizen-requested state audit of the Parshall School District revealed 17 areas of concern, including seven-figure accounting issues. According to the office of State Auditor Josh Gallion, the findings include incorrect bank reconciliations that led to an unreconciled net difference of more than $3 million, missing documentation for more than a half-million dollars in purchases, and health insurance benefits for two individuals who are not presently employees of the district.www.kfyrtv.com
Comments / 0