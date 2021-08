BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Public housing complexes, that have stood in East Baltimore for decades, came crumbling down on Monday as state and local leaders make way for newer properties in an effort to revitalize the area. Perkins, Somerset and Oldtown homes will be demolished and newer, high-efficiency units will take their place in the coming years. The Housing Authority of Baltimore City said the 1300 new units will be 76 percent reserved as affordable housing. Governor Hogan said this marks a new era for Baltimore. “Today’s demolition effort in this transformative project CORE initiative will now have eliminated 5000 blighted units,” Hogan...