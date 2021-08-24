Virginia ABC reports $1.4B in FY 2021 revenue
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) reported $1.4 billion in gross revenue for fiscal year 2021, up $163 million over the previous fiscal year. It’s the third year in a row the state authority has surpassed $1 billion. As a division of state government, ABC sends its profits — $616.4 million — to the state coffers. It’s $71.1 million more than last year. The ABC made $237.3 million in profits from retail sales, $294 million in taxes and $85.1 million from wine and beer taxes.www.virginiabusiness.com
