Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia ABC reports $1.4B in FY 2021 revenue

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) reported $1.4 billion in gross revenue for fiscal year 2021, up $163 million over the previous fiscal year. It’s the third year in a row the state authority has surpassed $1 billion. As a division of state government, ABC sends its profits — $616.4 million — to the state coffers. It’s $71.1 million more than last year. The ABC made $237.3 million in profits from retail sales, $294 million in taxes and $85.1 million from wine and beer taxes.

www.virginiabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy