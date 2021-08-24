No glory in war; just stimulates our darker impulse

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).