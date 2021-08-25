Cancel
Bedford, MA

Bedford Public Schools and the National School Lunch Program

By The Bedford Citizen
 6 days ago
~ Submitted by Ken Whittier, Food Service Director for the Bedford Public Schools. Bedford Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program under the Seamless Summer Option. As part of this program, Bedford High School, John Glenn Middle School, Davis Elementary School, and Lane Elementary School will offer healthy meals every school day. Meals for the School year 2021-2022 will be no charge.

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

