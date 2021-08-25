Bedford Public Schools and the National School Lunch Program

As Bedford counts down to the opening of school on Wednesday, September 1, Superintendent Conrad has begun his weekly messages. Late this morning DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley announced that he will ask the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant him the authority to mandate masks for all public K-12 students, educators, and staff through October 1 to ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated. The mandate would include exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs. After October 1, the commissioner’s policy would allow middle and high schools to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff only if the school meets a certain vaccination rate – at least 80 percent of students and staff in a school building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks. The DESE Board will meet at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to consider his request. Read the complete document at DESE Press Release 8/20/2021.