Readers sound off on COVID mask mandates, the climate change crisis and being the world's policeman.Gov. Kate Brown has signed off on a bill where high school students no longer have to prove their proficiency in reading, writing and mathematics over the course of the next five years. I had to read this several times to make sure I haven't lost my comprehension skills. Essentially kids can show up and get passed through high school. You could have an 18-year-old entering college with basically a seventh- or eighth-grade education. Education is the backbone of society, were already creating a world...