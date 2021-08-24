Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028
Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.www.atlantanews.net
