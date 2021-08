The growth of the automotive frame machines market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of automotive frame machines as an automotive collision repair equipment. A mounting number of auto service businesses and stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket are adopting automotive frame machines with innovative features and higher quality. Emerging trends in the automotive industry and dynamic consumer demand for passenger cars and SUVs continue to influence the automotive frame machines market. Demand is also impacted by evolving demand for SUVs and trucks. Considering the growing preference towards SUVs, demand for heavy-duty frame machines has increased.